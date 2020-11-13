Harrisburg police stepping up patrols amid uptick in violence

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — With the recent uptick in violence, Harrisburg police and other agencies in Dauphin County have announced they will have an increased presence in the city through this weekend and upcoming week.

Police say the last several shootings can be attributed to youth gang violence and they’re working with federal and state partners to stop the violence in the city.

Thursday night around 5:30 p.m. police found a 17-year-old shot near the intersection of North 5th and Maclay streets. He died at the scene.

“Last night’s shooting was very unfortunate,” said Community Policing Liaison Blake Lynch. “However I can say that the commissioner is working on plans right now to address the overall spike that we’ve been seeing with a lot of gun violence in the city.”

Last weekend, there were three shootings; one on Zarker Street where no one was hurt, one on South 18th Street where two people were shot and one on South 27th Street where one person was shot.

Also Tuesday night someone was shot on Swatara Street.

All are expected to recover.

“It’s been bothering me because some of these youths I may know their parents, their aunts and it’s sad to see them going in that direction,” said Dr. Kevin Dolphin, founder of Breaking the Chainz.

Dolphin recently had a meeting with Police Commissioner Thomas Carter and says the violence is troubling him as well.

“With things trying to get done with the COVID, it makes it very difficult, but we need individuals in the community to become more engaged so we can stop this uptick in violence,” Dolphin said.

Lynch says Carter has been pleading with families and local leaders for that to happen.

“And he’s working right now on plans to address that, to make sure that our residents feel safe,” Lynch said. “And this will be a more proactive and more tougher stance to help address some of these matters going on.”

If you have any information about these shootings or potential suspects, you’re asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. You can also submit tips anonymously online via CRIMEWATCH.