Harrisburg police to start issuing warnings for cars left running, unattended

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg police will begin issuing warnings to drivers who leave their cars idling during cold weather.

The warnings beginning Thursday are an attempt to prevent an increase in stolen vehicles that occurs during winter when people leave their cars running and unattended, city spokeswoman Joyce Davis said.

"They see a car that we call puffing and they see the smoke or the puffing coming from the tailpipe. They see that and they don't see anyone inside the car, that's a pretty easy target," police Cpl. Josh Hammer said.

Davis said more than 190 vehicles were stolen last year, most of them during winter.

The written warnings will be placed on the windshields of unattended cars that are running.

Owners risk fines of up to $1,000 for future violations.

"We're not looking to really fine people as our end-all game. We want to mostly educate them right now in the beginning and especially let them know why we don't want them to do that," Hammer said.