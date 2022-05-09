HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Violent crime in Harrisburg has dropped recently, giving police a chance to focus on their 10 homicide investigations. Finding those responsible and closing cases is important for Harrisburg police, and they are not letting up.

Police recently charged Bennie Chisolm for a shooting on March 16 that killed Jacoby Strain-Hankerson. Lt. Kyle Gautsch says police have filed nine criminal complaints, and most of those suspects are in custody.

“If anyone knows where they are at, by all means, we like to get those tips,” Gautsch said. Gautsch says Crime Stoppers tips can be helpful in locating suspects, such as Kurt Tasker Jr., who is suspected in a March 13 shooting that killed two people on S. 16th Street, and who detectives are still trying to locate.

The city is also increasing contact with its community to prevent more violence from taking root. Harrisburg’s community service aides continue building relationships and work closely with neighborhood watch groups, all in the name of building trust.

“Right now, I really want the CSAs to focus on being active in the community as much as possible and to assist and be helpful as much as possible…whether that’s attending vigils or attending different community events,” Chardan Huston, director of community relations and engagement, said.