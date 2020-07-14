Harrisburg police warn of home improvement scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are warning of a scam around the area where a man and woman pose as home improvement contractors, distract the homeowners, and burglarize the home.

Police say the two may represent themselves as handymen, roofers, utility workers, or driveway repairpersons, and are very convincing. They have been described as a white male with a beard and a white female with brown hair. They are also reported to be driving a black Dodge pick up truck.

Police warn if anyone comes to your home without being called and offers to perform repair services — use caution. Call Harrisburg police at 717-564-2550 if you have any questions.

