Harrisburg pools set to open in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Every year, Harrisburg's Parks and Recreation Department seems to have difficulties getting its two pools up and running, but Parks and Facilities Director David Baker says this year is different.

"This year we've really done our due diligence," Baker said. "The Parks and Rec department is really trying to head everything up as fast as they can and take care of all the issues that we typically run into."

Jackson Lick Pool has been filled. The Hall Manor pool sits empty as crews make minor concrete repairs. Mayor Eric Papenfuse says both are at the end of their lifespans.

"For now we are trying to keep them going. We know how important they are for the activity of the summer and the city youth," Papenfuse said.

In the off-season, about $14,000 to $15,000 was spent upgrading all the bathrooms with new toilets, handles and plumbing. The pools themselves needed work, too.

"These pools have a tendency to leak, so each year there has to be preventative maintenance done," Papenfuse said.

"Every year we have epoxy work that needs done and then we also have, it's mainly shell work to the pool," Baker said.

The city is hoping to replace the pools in the near future, but nothing has been finalized, nor does the city have the funds to pursue that.

"We know how important our pools are and we're committed to their long term future," Papenfuse said. "We just have to evaluate our resources and what the city can afford, whether it's just keeping them going, replacing them or doing something new."

Both pools are expected to open June 11.

The city also offers a free two-week learn-to-swim program for kids 6 to 14 years old.

"It should be something that everyone should try and do before their kids get in the pool, to make sure everyone's safe for the summer," Baker said.

If you're interested in that program you can call the Parks and Rec department at 717-232-3017.