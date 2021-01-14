Harrisburg prepares for potential weekend threat with police and national guard

A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police guards the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, Pa. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in D.C. police are on high alert in Harrisburg as they gear up for this Sunday after a flyer circulated saying there will be an armed march.

Capitol Police have increased visibility with members of the special response team in full tactical gear.

Harrisburg Police will be prepared as well, closing certain streets and protecting neighborhoods.

State police will be providing boots on the ground with troops A, G and H now placed in an elevated alert status.

There will be planes, helicopters and drones for observation as well as troopers on horseback and a bomb squad on site to potentially respond to any explosives in and around the capitol.

“We’re certainly concerned about any violence directed toward the capitol or any of our infrastructure but the plans and the planning is really the key to allowing us to react quickly to changing landscape and I think we’re prepared to do so,” says Lt. Col. Scott Price from Pa. State Police.

Four hundred members of the National Guard have been deployed, some heading to D.C. and some heading to Harrisburg.