HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is getting ready for its annual National Night Out celebration. It will be held next Tuesday, August 2.

The night will feature more than 80 vendors, food trucks, pony rides, and games all centered around a carnival theme.

National Night Out is a way for police to strengthen their connection to the community. Kids will also be able to see and learn about the many vehicles first responders use.

“Children obviously they’re molded and shaped and they are sponges so I think when you are able to get to them in a young age and share these sort of new experiences and these encounters and positive encounters with first responders and officers I think it’s very important to do so,” said Chardan Huston, director of community relations and engagement.

National Night Out Harrisburg starts at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Camp Curtain Academy.