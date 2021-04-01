Harrisburg professional esports team wins $1.3 million in video game tournament

Susquehanna Soniqs lift the trophy after winning an 8-week competition in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. CREDIT: Luke Goodling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Soniqs, a professional esports organization based out of Harrisburg, were the winners of an 8-week competition featuring the game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG.)

The team won $1,296,189 for being the top team overall. There were 32 teams in the competition.

The Susquehanna Soniqs organization is home to teams in three different games: Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Harrisburg is also home to Harrisburg Universities collegiate esports team, HU Storm. They have been very successful in the collegiate ranks, picking up multiple national championships in various games in recent years.