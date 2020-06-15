Harrisburg protesters call on lawmakers to stand up for reforms, equality

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the third weekend in a row, protesters showed up in Harrisburg to protest police brutality and racism.

There was also a protest against poverty and other systemic injustices.

Protesters held a “Truth to Power” rally on the capitol steps, encouraging Black Lives Matter supporters to take the next steps in the movement, putting pressure on lawmakers to make a difference.

“Put people in who want to enact change, who want to listen to you, who want to march with you,” said Cole Goodman.

Marching through Harrisburg to call attention to injustice is just one step.

“You can’t just come out for one day and say that you made a change,” said Elias Clayton. “You have to be out here every day that you can be. You have to be out here yelling. You have to be out here making sure your voice is being heard.”

Mayor Eric Papenfuse joined the march and spoke about reforms being discussed in Harrisburg.

Some were happy to see him, but others aren’t satisfied with the job he’s doing.

“If you’ve been in office five or more years, what have you done for us?” one speaker said.

While Papenfuse sat and listened, the clear message was holding leaders accountable.

“You need to hear us, so we’re going to keep on marching like the Black Panthers did, like Martin Luther King Jr. did,” said Cassandra DeGeorge. History repeats itself and it’s gonna repeat. Until you hear us, we’re not going to stop.”

Also on the capitol steps, the Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign brought together several groups to speak out against police violence, but call for action from the state legislature to protect other vulnerable populations.

“What we want to accomplish is equity. And when we say equity, we mean equal opportunity housing, equal opportunity when it comes to healthcare, equal opportunity when it comes to being incarcerated,” said Terrell Turner, an organizer with Put People First PA.

A caravan of cars circled the capitol to show support and honked for action.

“We’re all here especially right now for the fight of Black Lives Matter, which is a priority, but at the same time, as the Poor People’s Campaign, we are also fighting for just equality in general,” said Stephanie Nunez with Movement of Immigrant Leaders in Pennsylvania.