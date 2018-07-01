Harrisburg

Harrisburg protesters demand immigrant family reunification

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A crowd gathered on Harrisburg's Front Street to demand the reunification of immigrant families separated at the US-Mexico border. 

Organizers also want Governor Tom Wolf to close the Immigration and Customs detention facility in Berks County. Berks Family Residential Center houses immigrant women and children. 

The protest was one of many held across the country. 

