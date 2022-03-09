HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An active felony warrant is out for a Harrisburg woman who fled from Pennsylvania State Police officers Tuesday night during an attempted traffic stop, leading them on a high-speed pursuit for several minutes throughout the City of Harrisburg.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Dunkle Street and Greenwood Street when Courtney Jamiel Buckner, 35, fled the scene in her 2016 Honda Civic. The officers followed her, but due to Buckner’s high rate of speed and reckless driving, the pursuit was terminated.

If located, Buckner will be charged with Fleeing and Elusing. Anyone with information on Buckner’s location is asked to contact Trooper Phil Pronick at PSP Harrisburg (717-671-7500).

