HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Facilities received a $5,000 grant on Wednesday, June 29.

Representatives from the Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful awarded the City of Harrisburg’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Facilities department a $5,000 grant to install a rain garden and wetland area at the Italian Lake park.

This project will help restore their area to its natural environment and help alleviate ongoing maintenance issues.

“The rain garden will improve the natural beauty of the Italian Lake park, air quality in the area, and the habitat for the area’s population of birds, bees, and other pollinators,” David Baker, City of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Director said. “I can’t wait to start with the project and bring our community together.”

The City of Harrisburg was one of five Dauphin County recipients of The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Healing the Planet grant program