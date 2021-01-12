Harrisburg reports record-number homicide rate in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg had a record number of homicides in 2020.
There were 22 homicides, as opposed to 14 the year before. On Tuesday, Harrisburg police officials explained why they think that may be.
But they say their focus remains the same.
“Either way the objectives don’t change, the mission does not change, our goal is to bring closure for the victims and those impacted by the violent crime families in particular,” says Sgt. Kyle Gautsch.
Sgt. Gautsch says help from the public continues to play a key role in solving homicides and other violent crimes.
