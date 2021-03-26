Harrisburg residents raise concern over illegal dirt bikes in city

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of abc27 viewers have raised concern about illegal four-wheelers and dirt bikes in the Capitol city.

Harrisburg Police caution to not approach the riders and try to keep distance because the vehicles are obviously uninsured.

They’re also asking residents to call in tips — which can be anonymous — to help crack down on the problem.

“Our first priority — of course — is the safety of all our residents, and our officers are taking proactive steps to ensure that,” said Blake Lynch, Harrisburg Police’s director of community relations. “We’re working on this issue, and look to bring some resolve to that, especially as the summer months come.”

Lynch says this has been a consistent problem over the years.