Harrisburg residents, road crews clear roadways after two-day snowstorm in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Road crews in the city of Harrisburg worked into the early morning hours on Tuesday to clear the streets for drivers following the two-day snowstorm that hit Pennsylvania.

Trucks will be available to treat streets if there is a re-freeze, as well.

The city is asking people to avoid shoveling snow into the streets because that can create slippery conditions.

While many people cleared sidewalks on Monday and throughout the day on Tuesday, abc27 News witnessed one retired school teacher getting a good workout while dealing with the snowstorm aftermath.

“Yeah fortunately on top is not too heavy and it is starting to melt underneath, and that is a little heavy, and it is good exercise, and you plow through it one shovel at a time,” Harrisburg resident James Seidler said.

Free parking in the Locust Street garage has been extended to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.