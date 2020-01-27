Harrisburg residents say door kickings could turn more serious

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Several Midtown residents say young people are targeting homes with doorbell security cameras.

We spoke with two homeowners who want to remain anonymous. They said police on one evening investigated 10 incidents of young people kicking front doors of homes with security cameras.

There have been no reports of doors knocked in. The residents said they are not sure if the youths are trying to knock the doors in or if they are just having fun and running away.

“We don’t know what is behind all of this,” said one resident who did not want to be identified. “We wonder if they are trying to monitor response time, to see what else they can get away with.”

Another neighbor said he has been lucky so far, but he hopes that he is not put in that situation.

“I have a young son, and if someone knocks my door in, I am going to protect myself and my child by any means necessary,” he said. “This

is something that needs to stop immediately before something bad happens, because we have the right to defend ourselves, and I will.”

Harrisburg police did not return emails seeking comment on this report.