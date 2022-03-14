HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Michael Windham, a 22-year-old Harrisburg resident, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for weapons offenses. Windham pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other people to purchase guns for felons and people under indictment, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Legally prohibited from possessing a gun, Windham arranged for 23-year-old Harrisburg resident Taashaun Mansfield to purchase a gun for him, according to the release.

Mansfield also purchased six other guns for felons, the release states, and was sentenced to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to weapons offenses.