Harrisburg restaurant Bricco set to close end of November

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular and influential restaurant in downtown Harrisburg, Bricco, is set to close its doors on Nov. 21.

The restaurant, located on the corner of 3rd and Market Streets in the SOMA section of downtown Harrisburg, has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 operating restrictions. Because of the pandemic, Bricco was unable to operate profitably, despite the PPP loan program provided by the federal government.

According to Bill Kohl, a principal in the ownership group, closing Bricco was not an easy decision.

“This decision was extremely difficult given the impact on our employees. We are thankful for the longstanding community support and reputation we have enjoyed from our loyal guests and the success we have enjoyed for the past 14 years,” Kohl said.

Bricco collaborated with the Benjamin Olewine III School for Culinary Arts at Harrisburg Area Community College, and served as the school’s lab for practicum classes.

The downtown restaurant is home to many local chefs and restaurateurs, and has received many accolades due to its excellence and reputation in the Harrisburg community. Bricco has been heavily acknowledged through many regional and national awards, including a Wine Spectator Magazine Award of Excellence and the DiRoNA award from Distinguished Restaurants of North America.

Kohl expressed his thanks to the Olewine family for their support and his appreciatoin to the many loyal guests who visited the restaurant.

From Nov. 6 through Nov. 21, Bricco will return to one of its signature promotions by offering all wines by the bottle at only $10 over its cost.

Reservations may be made through Open Table or by calling 717-724-0222.