Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins Monday in downtown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Restaurant Week is back in person starting Monday, Sept. 13, with an array of food options to celebrate downtown dining.

Due to the pandemic in 2020, last year’s event in the Downtown Improvement District was a month-long event with only take-out.

This year, there are nine participating restaurants in downtown Harrisburg with special dishes and menus for the event.

“Chefs can get together, get creative, do their fall menu now and I think that’s a big part of this, is that they get to offer some specials that people typically wouldn’t get at the restaurants and try something different and new,” Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District Executive Director Todd Vander Woude said.

Restaurant week runs Sept. 13 through the 17 and will happen again the 20 until the 24.