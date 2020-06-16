Harrisburg riverboat launches for sailing season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Riverboat was able to successfully launch Tuesday morning from Harrisburg City Island with the aid of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The riverboat’s operators, the Harrisburg Riverboat Society, says all steps are being taken to ensure safety for passengers. Precautionary measures such as social distancing, face masks, and sanitizing are being implemented, the riverboat society says.

National Guard members helped by using large tank vehicles to slide the riverboat into the Susquehanna River from the south end of City Island. The National Guard does this as training twice a year during launch and retrieval.

This year’s launch was delayed more than six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.