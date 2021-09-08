Harrisburg road fixed up, city to begin roundabout construction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the bumpiest roads in Harrisburg is now a smooth ride following months of work on the Herr Street underpass.

The stretch of road connects Cameron with 7th Street and it’s been a mess for years, with lots of potholes, poor drainage and railroad bridge beams that appeared to be in bad shape.

PennDOT just wrapped up all those repairs and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The renovations are tied to the construction of the new federal building, a new PHEAA headquarters and Harrisburg’s first roundabout at 7th and Reily Streets.

“The roundabout is under construction,” City engineer Wayne Martin said. “Utility work and drainage still needs to be done for the roundabout. As the mayor said, that’s expected to open by Thanksgiving.”

The area also has new sidewalks and curb ramps, signs and pavement markings and the relocation of sewer lines.