Harrisburg's usual flood spots have no easy fix

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Flooding on Maclay Street by the Farm Show Complex is common when heavy rain falls.

It's one of a few problem spots where cars can become stranded in several inches of water.

"If you drive through high-rising water, you will get stuck. Then it becomes a rescue process," Deputy Public Works Director David West said.

Public Works employees monitor weather reports, but it's tough to pinpoint where several inches of rain will fall in a short amount of time. Putting barriers in the problem spots before a storm hits is not practical.

"We have to respond to it appropriately until the flooding starts because we don't want to block streets and it doesn't flood," West said.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse announced last month that the state will give the city $2 million to help jump-start a project that will improve the flow of Paxton Creek. The project is still a few years away, and millions more will be needed.

The improvements can't come soon enough for Subway Cafe near Cameron and Herr streets. The restaurant is next to the creek and has had problems over the years.

"Our basement flooded a lot and our beer and dry stuff was all wet," Carmen Ramaglia said. "We lost a lot, so we had to close for a couple of weeks."