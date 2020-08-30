Harrisburg School Board holding candlelight vigil Sunday for teen killed in shooting

A candlelight vigil is held for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in Linn Park in front of Birmingham City Hall, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Police say they will charge two people with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party. (Joe Songer/The Birmingham News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School Board is holding a vigil Sunday night for Kyan King, 16, who was killed Saturday in a shooting.

The vigil begins at 8:30 on the front steps at John Harris High School. The address is 2451 Market Street.

The public is welcome to attend, but it’s asked that everyone follows social distancing guidelines and wears a mask. Candles will be provided.

Any student or faculty member in the Harrisburg School District who was affected by the shooting and needs counseling is asked to contact Ms. Peters in the Harrisburg Administration Building. The phone number for the building is (717)-703-4024.

