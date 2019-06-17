Harrisburg School Board holds emergency executive session on eve of takeover hearing

The Harrisburg School board held an emergency executive session on the eve of a hearing about a potential school takeover.

Four of the nine school directors showed up for the last-minute meeting held on Father’s Day. No specific details about what the meeting was about were released.

Monday monring, school district leaders will try to convince a judge that the state should not be put in charge of the district and make key decisions.

Earlier this month, the Department of Education filed a petition to take over control of the district. It said the district had financial problems, students had low test scores, and teachers were not happy.

The state takeover hearing is at the Dauphin County Courthouse Monday at 8:30 a.m. Another day is also schduled for Tuesday if needed.