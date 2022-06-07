HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A one-year collective bargaining agreement between the Harrisburg School District and the Harrisburg Education Association (HEA) has officially been reached as of Monday night’s meeting.

But the HEA’s work is not done. Michele Rolko, HEA president, says the association will continue to work with the school district to “move it in a positive direction and agree that to retain and recruit quality teachers and educators, offering competitive salaries is a must.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The agreement Monday night focused on reducing vacancies throughout the district to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the agreement include the granting of step movement and column advancement, but also a provision for recruitment/retention bonuses.

A new salary schedule was also developed for non-teaching, licensed professional positions in order to be more competitive in attracting quality candidates. Such positions include:

school psychologist

occupational therapist

physical therapy

school nurse

speech and language pathologist

“The teachers’ association worked very collaboratively with the District to arrive at this agreement. We were pleased with the positive tone of the negotiations process and believe that the outcome we achieved is a step in the right direction toward moving on from some past negative experiences with the process,” said Dr. Lori Suski, Court-appointed Receiver.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

Plus, contact language was added to further define parameters for the use of personal leave and to help reduce the number of teachers who are absent on a given day.