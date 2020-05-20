Harrisburg School District announces 5th-grade device distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg School District is announcing a Drive-Up/Walk-Up Device Distribution event to support the District’s Continuity of Education Plan and at-home learning for students in 5th grade.

The school district says devices can be picked up on Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at John Harris Campus and Downey School.

These devices are in addition to launching a new, and more robust “At Home Learning” website to support the District’s Continuity of Education Plan, and free over-the-air broadcast programming in partnership with WITF and WITFK PBS KIDS for all Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

Rowland Academy and Marshall Math Science Academy parents/guardians of 5th-grade students can pick-up devices in the parking lot of the Field House at John Harris Campus, located at 2451 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.

Camp Curtin Academy parents/guardians of 5th-grade students can pick-up devices in the parking lot of Downey School, located at 1313 Monroe Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.

Students in 6th through 11th grade who have not yet received a device are strongly encouraged to pick up a device on May 20 or 21 at John Harris Campus or Downey School.

To receive a computer device, students are required to have their school ID or student ID number at the time of distribution. Parents, guardians, and students must comply with CDC guidelines and criteria for social distancing, and wear a mask to receive a device.

