Harrisburg School District announces new board member

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District’s receiver has appointed a new member, almost one month following the death of board member to coronavirus.

Nora Carreras will be filling the vacant seat of Gerald Welch, who died in mid-April, five days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The school district says the quick turnaround is due to state law requiring the appointment of a new member within 30 days of a vacant seat.

Carreras works for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which provides care and support for the state’s most vulnerable citizens, school district officials say.

School District Receiver Janet Samuels said in a press release on Wednesday that she applauds Carreras’ long history as a public servant and her wealth of knowledge of resources to support children, families, and the broader Harrisburg community.

Acting Superintendent Christopher Celmer added it is a pleasure for Carreras to join the school board and that she has a proven track record of providing advocacy and support for at-risk families throughout the commonwealth.

Carreras said she is excited to join the school board.

“I am honored to join and support the district’s efforts to bring increased educational quality and fiscal accountability,” she said. “Every student in the City of Harrisburg deserves the opportunity to thrive, learn in a supportive environment, and reach their full potential.”