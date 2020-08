HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A post office employee who works at the mail distribution center in Harrisburg, says the changes in the postal service that includes the removal of sorting machines and cutting overtime, have slowed down mail delivery. He also says it will likely have an impact on ballots getting to county offices in time. He did not want to be identified, so we are calling in Aaron. "There is no way to keep up with all the ballots in time for the election." said Aaron, "No matter what you do, it is impossible to catch up once you get behind several days, and we are several days behind." Aaron says mail that didn't make the deadline, would not be placed on late trucks, so it would sit for another day, before being sent to local post offices for delivery.

Recently, the Post Master General, Louis DeJoy, said they would suspend the changes until after the election. He released a statement that reads in part. "We will deliver the nation's election mail on-time and within our well-established service standards," said DeJoy, "The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day"