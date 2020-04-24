Harrisburg School District awarded the Pa. Department of Education’s Continuity of Education Equity Grant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Superintendent, Mr. Chris Celmer announced that the Harrisburg School District is being awarded the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Continuity of Education Equity Grant totaling $261,582 for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“These funds are critical to the planning and integration of equitable technological access for our youngest learners. While the District is proud of the Continuity of Education efforts it has made through grade band device distributions and learning at home television, in partnership with WITF and WHBG-TV 20, the PA Department of Education grant award undoubtedly opens the door to a new layer of enrichment and instruction for our younger learners,” said Acting Superintendent Celmer.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, “Extended statewide school closures have required education leaders to adapt to unprecedented disruptions in teaching and learning to ensure every student has access to quality opportunities for continuity of education.”