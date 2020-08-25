Harrisburg School District begins school year 100% virtual

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District will kick off the school year on Aug. 31 without students reporting to classrooms.

“All our decision making, first and foremost, has been for the safety of our students and their families,” said Chris Celmer, acting superintendent, Harrisburg School District.

Harrisburg School District has 6,600 students and 11 school buildings. Many households in the community are multi generational, which played a role in the district’s decision to start the school year with virtual learning.

“If a student were to become ill with COVID-19 the statistics show they will most likely bounce back, but what about their parent and maybe their grandparents that live with them,” said Celmer.

The students have two learning options this year.

“Option A is our ‘Pathway to the Classroom” instruction. That option does start 100 percent remote with live instruction with Harrisburg School District teachers,” said Celmer.

Students in Option A will log onto their devices from home the same time every day and have structured learning with a lunch break, just as if they were in school.

The hope is to eventually bring those students back to the classroom.

“We want to have our students in our rooms and us delivering instruction but COVID-19 is going to dictate where this all goes,” said Celmer.

Option B is the Harrisburg Virtual Learning Academy (HVLA).

“It gives families more flexibility. There is more independent learning and students can log on at a time that works for them. There is not live instruction unless it is scheduled for support,” said Celmer.

WiFi at all the school buildings will be on during the day. Parents and students can access the WiFi from parking lots or close proximity to the school buildings.

The district is also doing grab and go meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting September 1.

The district has also developed a new app- Harrisburg SD-PA. Parents and students are encouraged to download the app to get alerts and updates sent right to their devices.

“We are excited to have them back, even if it’s virtual, we will be there to support them,” said Clemer.

Harrisburg SD will continue device distribution for Kindergarten- 8th grade students and Harrisburg Virtual Learning Academy students this week and next.

Devices can be been picked Wednesday and Thursday this week from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parents must provide student ID information to receive a device. Masks and social distancing are required during pick up.

Students in Kindergarten through 4th grade and elementary students attending HVLA should pick-up devices at Ben Franklin, Downey, Foose, Melrose, or Scott School.

Students in 5th through 8th grade and middle school students attending HVLA should pick-up devices at the middle school where the student would normally attend.

Cougar Academy students in 1st through 8th grade should pick-up devices at Cougar Academy.

Distribution times for next week will be posted on the Harrisburg School District website.