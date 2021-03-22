Harrisburg School District conducts community survey, focus groups for superintendent search

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District is in the process of finding a permanent superintendent to lead city schools.

The district recently conducted a survey for city residents to see what they want in a new superintendent. Court-appointed receiver Dr. Janet Samuels also held staff and community focus groups asking the same questions.

The goal is to begin interviewing potential candidates in April and have a new superintendent by July 2021.

“I take my hats off for reaching out to the community,” Harrisburg SD parent Lamont Jones said. “If we are failing our children it is important we have the right individuals with the right amount of concern and investment in our children to make sure our children are prepared.”

The district’s current Acting Superintendent, Chris Celmer, will not apply for the position.