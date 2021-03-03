Harrisburg School District court-appointed receiver announces next steps in recovery plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dr. Janet Samuels, the Dauphin County Court-Appointed Receiver for the Harrisburg School District, announced the next phase of the district’s Amended Recovery Plan.

Dr. Samuels announced plans to begin a national search for the next Superintendent of Schools.

Acting Superintendent Chris Celmer has held the role since Jan. 2020. According to Dr. Samuels, under Celmer’s leadership, Harrisburg School District has made significant progress — especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Administration is currently collaborating with the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit (MCIU) and Acting Superintendent Celmer to prepare the school district for its next superintendent and to ensure a smooth, positive transition.

“As the District begins its search for a new leader, it’s committed to involving the school community in developing a candidate profile, and providing honest, inclusive communication that will help to provide continuity in leadership,” Harrisburg School District officials said in a release.

Over the course of several weeks, Dr. Samuels, MCIU and Harrisburg SD officials plan to get community feedback from students, staff, and families about what qualities they are looking for in the next superintendent.

Then, according to Harrisburg School District, the Receiver and MCIU will conduct interviews this spring and the community will have an opportunity to meet a final candidate, who could be appointed this summer.

“The students of the Harrisburg School District deserve the most inclusive, robust, and responsive education system possible,” the school district stated. “We will seek a student-centered leader who will embrace our school community, lead with integrity, and pursue continued growth and improvement for the District.”