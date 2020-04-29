Harrisburg School District expands at-home learning technology to students in 6th through 8th grades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District will expand access to technology to support at-home learning and planned academic enrichment for students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades at Camp Curtin Academy, Rowland Academy, and Marshall Math Science Academy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Wednesday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Camp Curtain Academy parents and students in 6 th , 7 th and 8 th grade can pick-up devices in the parking lot of Camp Curtin Academy, located at 2900 N. Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Rowland Academy parents and students in 6th, 7th and 8th grade can pick-up devices in the parking lot of John Harris Campus at the Field House, located at 2451 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.

Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Marshall Math Science Academy parents and students in 6th, 7th and 8th grade can pick-up devices in the parking lot of John Harris Campus at the Field House, located at 2451 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.

A student ID number is required to receive a device. The devices are the property of the Harrisburg School District. Devices must be properly used, maintained, and returned in the condition they were issued. Parents, guardians, and students must comply with CDC guidelines, criteria for social distancing, and wear a mask during the device distribution.

