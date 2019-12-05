Harrisburg School District in need of more substitute teachers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District is in need of more substitute teachers.

They hosted an open house and hiring event Wednesday night but only one candidate showed up.

The hiring event was an effort by the school district to increase outreach and exposure. Since only one person showed up, they’re now working to educate the public about what the job entails.

To be a substitute teacher you don’t have to have a teaching certificate. The district says they’re willing to have one on one meetings with anyone who has questions or concerns, their goal is to have consistency in their classrooms.

District officials say Harrisburg is not unique in needing more substitutes, they say there’s a substitute teacher shortage across the state and nation.

Officials say if you’re chosen you could have the freedom to pick and choose your hours and it may spark a new passion.

“I see it as an opportunity to help our children,” said Chris Celmer, Acting Assistant Superintendent. “But at the same time, it could be a career-defining moment for an individual. Maybe they want to change the course of their career as they move forward.”

The district says they will host more hiring events in the future.

To learn more now about how to become a substitute teacher, contact Michelle McAleer, Substitute Teacher Service, Inc. at 610-566-6466 or visit thesubservice.com.