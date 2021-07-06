Harrisburg School District introduces new Superintendent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District has a new superintendent.

Eric Turman worked for the Reading School District for 24 years. His last position was principal of the High School. Turman says he is looking forward to leading the district in a new direction.

“I have tremendous support from the receiver, Dr. Janet Samuels, and former acting superintendent, Chris Celmer,” said Turman, “I rarely say I, it is always we, and we will get it done together.”

Turman says he was part of a team effort that helped raise the graduation rate at Reading High, from 50% to 75%. “You have to identify the issues students are facing,” Turman said, “You can’t always use a cookie-cutter approach and think one way will work for all students.

Turman says one of his first priorities is to help students get reengaged with classroom learning, after more than a school year of virtual learning. “We have to understand some students did well while others struggled,” Turman said, “We have to focus on getting those students who struggled back on track.”