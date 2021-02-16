Harrisburg School District lays out initial plan to bring students back to classrooms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg students are one step closer to going back to the classroom.

Acting Superintendent Chris Celmer laid out the plan on Tuesday, saying a decrease in COVID-19 cases in Dauphin County and a recent survey that shows that nearly 50 percent of parents want their kids to go back to in-person learning.

Harrisburg is one of — if not the only — school districts in the Midstate to stay virtual the entire year.

“We said, ‘you know what? Let’s put a date out there,” Celmer said.

The earliest students could return to the classroom is April 6. The first group would be 200 special education learners and elementary students broken up into two groups.

“K-2 half day, and if that goes well, then grades three and four two weeks later would also come in for that half-day schedule,” Celmer said.

In March, families will be sent forms asking them to make a choice between going back to the buildings or sticking with virtual education for the rest of the year. The district will also create a video to show families the precautions it’s taking in all buildings.

While a year of learning online has come with unique challenges, district officials said they’ve found a silver lining in the pandemic.

“It really allowed our leadership team to unify, to meet on a very regular basis, and we really came to a shared vision on what good instruction looks like,” Dr. Susan Sneath, chief academic officer.

For Harrisburg, that looks like analyzing data, modernizing its grading process and updating technology.

“As we come out of COVID, it’s going to be about school districts providing different learning options for families, and in Harrisburg School District, we want to be right on pace with that,” Celmer said.

The district also wants to be on the same page with state guidelines.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education recommends a hybrid model of learning if the community positivity rate is below 10 percent. Right now, the district is just shy of that mark at 10.8 percent.

Celmer said they will continue to monitor the stats and will adjust accordingly, but he’s hopeful they won’t be empty-deskers come April

“To see those — especially those little smiling faces — whether they get dropped off are walking or get off a bus — we can’t wait as a team,” Celmer said.

The final decision on the district’s plan will be made during its board meeting on March 15.