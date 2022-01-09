Harrisburg School District moving to remote learning until Jan. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District announced on Sunday, Jan. 9 that it will be moving to remote learning until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

An announcement on the school district’s website stated that because of COVID-19 cases surging in the area, that the decision was made to make all learning virtual until Tuesday, Jan 18.

Students will follow their regular daily schedule and will attend classes via Zoom through their Google Classroom. For all students eligible to receive free meals, there will be a pickup area in place between 11 a.m. and 1 p. m.

For more information about this change in learning, visit the school district’s website here.