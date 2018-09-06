Harrisburg School District parents organize suicide prevention training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- - Concerned About the Children of Harrisburg (C.A.T.C.H), a grassroots movement of parents and citizens in Harrisburg's School District were inspired to hold suicide prevention training after a seventh grader in the district took her own life last year.

One of the attendees of the training, Mark Hunter Smith, is no stranger to suicide.

"There have been two suicides in my family," he said.

His older brother died by suicide, and in 2015, his soon took his own live in his UVA dorm room. Now, Smith is sharing his story to point out warning signs to others.

"Always be around the student right around finals, before and after finals. Don't let them ever be alone, and that is one huge regret that I have," Smith said.

Smith was one of several dozen people attend to C.A.T.C.H's suicide prevention training, which was sponsored by Dauphin County, and personally endorsed by Commissioner George Hartwick, who recently buried two of his friends who completed suicide.

"Personally, I've been touched, and from a community's perspective, we need to understand that behavior health issues are something that shouldn't be behind closed doors," Hartwick said.

More than half of the people at the training said they knew someone who completed suicide, making it a true community problem.

"Instead of saying, 'what's wrong with you,' we should ask people, 'what's happened to you,' let's figure out what they've been through in order to provide support in order for them to get well," Hartwick said.

"Whether that person is a member of your family, a co-worker, the check-out lady at a grocery store, learn the signs to recognize that someone might desperately need help," said Jayne Buchwach, founding member of C.A.T.C.H.

Signs to look out for: when someone isolates themselves, gives away their possessions and sleeps excessively or not at all.

Things you can do: show you care and listen.

"Whatever experience or enlightenment that any of the younger people -- and almost everyone is younger than me at this point -- can glean from my experience, please I encourage them to," Smith said.

Prevent Suicide PA provided the training. On Oct. 1 they will hold their Suicide Prevention Awareness Day at the Capital.