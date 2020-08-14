Harrisburg School District partners with Tri-County Community Action to bolster internet accessibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the school year inches closer and the value of online learning is stressed even greater, the Harrisburg School District is partnering with the Tri-County Community Action to help make internet connection more accessible for schoolkids in Harrisburg.

According to the school district, the partnership will provide in-home Comcast Internet Essentials Services, Verizon Hot Spot access, and Xfinity Wi-Fi Hot Spots at designated business and outdoor locations at no cost for anyone who needs them – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers – through December 31, 2020.

“In a city where 84% of students and families are considered low income or economically disadvantaged, this timely partnership is a tremendous step toward closing the digital divide and ensuring access to high-speed internet at no cost for one year for 1,500 Harrisburg School District families. With the generous support of Tri-County Community Action, this partnership helps to make significant progress toward equitable technological access,” said acting superintendent Chris Celmer.

“With funding received from the federal CARES Act as part of our Community Services Block Grant, Tri-County Community Action was able to meet the emerging needs in the community as a result of Covid-19. We are excited to partner with the Harrisburg School District, so that nearly 1,500 families with school-aged children receive the internet access they need to be successful,” said Tri-County Community Action’s executive director Jennifer Wintermyer.