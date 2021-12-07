Harrisburg School District preparing for potential return to remote learning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dec. 7 message from Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman aims “to prepare families and staff for the potential of temporarily returning to a fully remote model,” noting that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Dauphin County stands around 16%.

The letter also indicates that the COVID-19 incidence rate is 221 per 100,000 residents, stating, “These are some of the highest numbers we’ve seen in almost a year. It is even more concerning these numbers are being reached with available vaccines and booster shots available for many in the community.”

This district is not yet returning to fully remote learning, but rather warning community members of the possibility of that happening.

“As a district, we will do everything possible to maintain in person learning as we are aware how important it is for students in the Harrisburg School District to be present in school and benefit from direct instruction,” the message says.

Parents and staff are encouraged to have plans in place in case the district does transition to remote education, the letter says. If the district does switch to remote instruction, it will be for one- to two-week increments as it continues to evaluate COVID-19 data.