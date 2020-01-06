Harrisburg School District resource officers to return in the fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Eric Papenfuse believes the return of school resource officers to Harrisburg School District is a positive sign after the city council approved the funding for them. The city and school district will split the $140,000 cost.

“I think the initial plan is for the school resource officers to work at the high school and middle school level but they would be available at any location,” Papenfuse said.

He says two resource officers will be chosen in the spring and start in the fall after extensive training.

“We have seen a dramatic change in leadership and the direction of the school district,” Papenfuse said. “This new partnership is another big step in the right direction for the district and students.”

He says the new program has the capacity to grow in the upcoming years, but the key for year one starts with the selection process.

“We budgeted a certain amount of money which may change depending on how much experience the officers have,” Papenfuse said. “So if we choose a more senior officer, it’s going to be a little more expensive than a younger officer, so we will have a selection process to pick the right people, who are right for the job.”