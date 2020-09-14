Harrisburg School District Superintendent responds to outrage over postponed fall sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Harrisburg School Superintendent Chris Celmer has been facing criticism regarding his decision to postpone fall sports until at least next spring.

He released a letter in response on Sunday detailing the reasons he took into account while making this decision.

There are a number of factors he included in his letter as the reason why he made his decision.

Those factors include:

>5% positivity rate for Dauphin County

Pennsylvania ranked second-to-last in coronavirus testing (according to John’s Hopkins University)

Disproportionate impact on communities of color (according to the CDC)

New information regarding myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle, possibly exacerbated by COVID-19

Guidance from PA Dept. of Education and Gov. Wolf which shares concern for participants and the public’s health

You can read the Superintendents’ full letter here.