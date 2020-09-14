Harrisburg School District Superintendent responds to outrage over postponed fall sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Harrisburg School Superintendent Chris Celmer has been facing criticism regarding his decision to postpone fall sports until at least next spring.
He released a letter in response on Sunday detailing the reasons he took into account while making this decision.
There are a number of factors he included in his letter as the reason why he made his decision.
Those factors include:
- >5% positivity rate for Dauphin County
- Pennsylvania ranked second-to-last in coronavirus testing (according to John’s Hopkins University)
- Disproportionate impact on communities of color (according to the CDC)
- New information regarding myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle, possibly exacerbated by COVID-19
- Guidance from PA Dept. of Education and Gov. Wolf which shares concern for participants and the public’s health
You can read the Superintendents’ full letter here.
