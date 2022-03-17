HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus teacher was arrested on Wednesday, March 16, on charges of terroristic threats. According to a letter sent by the school district’s Superintendent Eric Turman, the teacher cause serious public inconvenience by sending an email to other staff members that was threatening in nature.

David Delon

The announcement from Turman was part of a longer letter highlighting why both John Harris High School and SciTech moved to remote learning on Thursday, March 17.

The teacher had no prior criminal history and a full background check was completed prior to being hired. According to Turman, the teacher was not at school prior to the statement being sent.

There is no imminent danger to students or staff. The teacher’s identity has not yet been released by the district.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.