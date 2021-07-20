Harrisburg School District to host family fun registration fair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Community Family Fun Fair is taking place this summer beginning Tuesday, July 20, and ending Friday, July 23 at Camp Curtain Academy, Downey School, Melrose School and Foose School.

The event, hosted by the Harrisburg School District and Hamilton Health Center, plus their partners Hbg 1st and Faith Into Action, will be held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During the fair, families can register their children for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year and learn about the in-person learning options at brick and mortar schools, the cyber blended options at Cougar Academy or the 100% virtual learning options at Harrisburg Virtual Learning Academy.

According to the press release, while registering, families can also enjoy free food, live entertainment, games, prizes, crafts and a free grocery give-away, which is limited to the first 100 people/families.

Plus, for those unvaccinated, the fair will offer free Pfizer vaccines to children and adults, age 12 and up, sponsored by Hamilton Health Center. Parents or guardians must be present with their children and photo identification is required.

Schedule for vaccines at the fair:

Tuesday, July 20 @ Camp Curtin Academy 2900 N. 6th Street, Hbg. PA 171101 // 2 pm – 3 pm and 5 pm – 7 pm

2900 N. 6th Street, Hbg. PA 171101 // 2 pm – 3 pm and 5 pm – 7 pm Wednesday, July 21 @ Downey School 1313 Monroe Street, Hbg. PA 171031 // 2 pm – 3 pm and 5 pm – 7 pm

1313 Monroe Street, Hbg. PA 171031 // 2 pm – 3 pm and 5 pm – 7 pm Thursday, July 22 @ Melrose School2041 Berryhill Street, Hbg. PA 171041 // 2 pm – 3 pm and 5 pm – 7 pm

To learn more about the fair, visit the Hbg 1st website.