Harrisburg School District to launch phase 3 of planned academic enrichment, device distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg School District Acting Superintendent, Mr. Chris Celmer, announced Wednesday, phase three of the District’s planned academic enrichment programming and device distribution to support at-home learning for high school students and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to providing districtwide academic enrichment tips, tools, and educational resources, and free, over-the-air broadcast programming in partnership with WITF and WITFK PBS KIDS for all Pre-K through 12th-grade students, the District’s phase three rollout includes a three-day drive-up/walk-up device distribution plan for students in grades nine to 12 at Harrisburg High School John Harris Campus and SciTech Campus.

To receive a computer device, students are required to have their school ID or student ID number at the time of distribution. Devices must be properly used, maintained, and returned in the condition they were issued. As a technology standard, students and families are expected to practice good digital citizenship while devices are in their care.

Harrisburg High School parents, guardians, and students have been advised to follow the device distribution schedule below, specific guidance for device pick-up, and criteria for social distancing.

Technology Device Distribution at Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus – Outside of the Field House:

Wednesday, April 8 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Seniors

Wednesday, April 8 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Juniors

Thursday, April 9 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Sophomores

Monday, April 13 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Freshmen



Technology Device Distribution at Harrisburg High School, SciTech Campus:

Wednesday, April 8 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Freshmen

Thursday, April 9 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors

Monday, April 13

– As needed for any SciTech student

The Harrisburg School District is committed to providing meaningful academic enrichment and at-home learning opportunities for students in Pre-K through 12th grade for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.