Harrisburg School District to name new superintendent at meeting on Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District’s Court Appointed Receiver will be hosting a special business meeting on June 14 to appoint their new superintendent.

During their 6 p.m. meeting, Dr. Janet Samuels will officially appoint Mr. Eric Turman as the next Superintendent of the Harrisburg School District. The district says Turman came up as a finalist during their nationwide search, which was done in collaboration with the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit.

“We were seeking a proven student-centered leader who would embrace our school community, lead with integrity, and pursue continual growth and improvement for the district, and we found that leader in Mr. Turman,” Dr. Samuels said.

Turman comes to Harrisburg from Reading High School, where he is currently Principal and has worked as Director of Elementary Education. His resume also includes experience being an adjunct professor at Alvernia College, as well as being Principal and Vice Principal at schools in Reading and Southeast Delco School Districts.

Turman has also been a Top 30 and Top 100 finalist for the Maxwell Transformational Leadership Award.

The meeting will also include a budget workshop. The meeting will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube, Facebook, and Zoom.