Harrisburg School District to provide free meals during shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Harrisburg School District Superintendent Chris Celmer announced plans to provide free meals to students in the district while schools remain closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Celmer says that they are teaming up with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Parents and guardians must be with students during meal pickups.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, from 10-11:30 a.m., there will be six distribution locations: Downey Elementary, Camp Curtin Middle School, Harrisburg High School, Foose Elementary, Ben Franklin Elementary, and Rowland.

Harrisburg Police are also teaming up with the food bank. They will be on-location during all distribution days and will provide supplemental meals Wednesday and Thursday mornings and evenings for students and families.

District officials are still determining meal distribution efforts for the week of March 23.