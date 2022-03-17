HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Students and teaching staff at SciTech and John Harris High School in the Harrisburg School District are holding a remote learning day on Thursday due to a recent threat.

Superintendent Eric Turman said in a letter to the district that staff learned of “a threat written on a bathroom wall at John Harris Campus about a potential shooting this week.”

“We wanted to have an opportunity to thoroughly investigate this message and ensure students and staff were not in danger as a result,” said Turman.

The letter continued to say that the district received a report from Police Commissioner Carter that some teenagers were involved in a Harrisburg shooting and that a homicide occurred “not too far from our campus.”

Harrisburg Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man died from gunshot wounds after a shooting on 17th and Zerker Street around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The district says that, in an unrelated matter, a teacher at John Harris High Campus was arrested on charges of terroristic threats for an email sent to staff. The district says the teacher passed a background check, that the teacher was not at school prior to the statement, and there is no imminent danger to students or staff.

“These kinds of incidents are upsetting and concerning. We want to ensure our learning environments are safe, protected spaces where our students can thrive,” said Turman.

A community-organized meeting on creating a more peaceful community will be held at Harrisburg High

School, John Harris Campus on Wednesday, April 27 from 6 – 8 p.m. The school district will be participating.