Harrisburg schools call emergency meeting on fighting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Harrisburg School District will hold an emergency community meeting to address fighting at the John Harris campus.

Police used pepper spray to break up a large fight in the cafeteria on Monday. The brawl reportedly involved about 30 students.

One student was charged with aggravated assault on police, simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Seven others were cited for disorderly conduct.

The meeting will be held at the high school on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.