Harrisburg schools gearing up for first year under receivership

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s been a little over a month since the state took control of the Harrisburg School District.

Once the state was granted control, school board members had little say in decision making and now follow the lead of the appointed receiver, Dr. Janet Samuels.

“I think she is motivated to do the right thing, and we are all motivated because the winners will be the students,” said Joe Brown, a board member.

A former John Harris High School principal, Brown says he is anxious for the start of the school year under new leadership.

“I think there is a monumental task ahead and time is of the essence, and there is a great deal of work that must be done in the next two to three weeks,” Brown said.

In those next few weeks, the district is looking to fill teaching positions.

“We understand that there are about 60 positions. I mean, that can change every day. Some of the folks that come in from the job fair, that can reduce that number,” said Michele Rolko, vice president of the Harrisburg Education Association. “I spoke with some folks in HR yesterday and they are steadily hiring people, so we are very hopeful and we know this is kind of a crunch-time pinch for them, but they’re doing their very best to try and get folks in.”

The first day of school in the district is Aug. 26.